Perez Hilton suffered multiple broken bones during self-harm incident

Perez Hilton suffered multiple broken bones after falling on the night of his self-harm livestream earlier this month.

The celebrity blogger is still recovering from his wounds in the hospital after he cut himself with a knife during a 4 August livestream on TikTok.

On Monday, his brother-in-law Tom revealed that his physical injuries are more severe than initially thought during a new episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker.

Tom, who is married to Hilton's sister, Barbara Lavandeira, said that Hilton had fallen several times during the night of his livestream, resulting in broken bones.

"There were some broken bones. There were some other things unrelated that they discovered stemming all this way back to his sepsis," he shared.

Hilton was hospitalised for severe sepsis in March 2026 after taking flu medication on an empty stomach for a week, which caused a stomach ulcer, a perforation and sepsis. He was admitted to a hospital in Las Vegas and stayed for 21 days, undergoing emergency surgery and treatment.

Tom added that doctors do not know yet what caused Hilton's "mental break".

"The focus here has been on the physical side of things, but we will get into that more once he is in that setting where we're focusing on his mental health," he explained.

On being asked about Hilton's current state of mind, Tom said he is "lucid", although he is unsure how much Hilton remembers from that night.

The Hollywood columnist was treated for an overdose, blood loss and undisclosed injuries after the self-harm incident.

Hilton was hospitalised under Florida's Baker Act, which allows for the temporary involuntary detention of individuals in mental health crisis.