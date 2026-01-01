Viola Davis does not accept retailer's apology over 'offensive' Halloween costume

Viola Davis has denounced a U.S. retailer for selling an "offensive" children's Halloween costume.

Officials at Target recently came under fire over its circus clown children's costume, which features a black-and-orange patterned top and trousers, black gloves, a mini top hat, and a black head covering painted with an exaggerated smile.

The listing, which has since been removed from the retailer's website, sparked uproar online, with critics claiming the outfit closely resembles imagery of minstrels, early theatrical performers who used Blackface to mock and stereotype Black people.

A spokesperson for the company issued an apology earlier this week, but Oscar-winning actress Davis does not accept it.

"Target, I do not accept your apology, and I do not believe that you understand the impact... the pain... the dehumanization of the above," she captioned side-by-side photos of the Halloween costume and 19th-century minstrel imagery. "These images laid the foundation and the ideology for every atrocity that has been committed against my people."

"We MATTER!!" the How to Get Away with Murder actress stated via Instagram. "You have shown us that you are not on OUR side."

A spokesperson for Target apologised for the product on Monday and confirmed that it had been removed from sale.

"As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry," they said in a statement. "The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners."

"The company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won't happen again."