Lori Loughlin returns to Instagram seven years after college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin has reactivated her Instagram account seven years after her college admissions scandal.

On Monday, the Full House actress announced she was returning to the social media platform by posting a video in which she referenced a scene from the TV sitcom, in which she played Rebecca Donaldson from 1988 until 1995.

"Hi, I'm Rebecca Donaldson, and I'm welcoming myself back to the show. Welcome back, Becky. Why, thank you, Becky. Welcome back," the 62-year-old lip-syncs, throwing back to an episode in which "Aunt Becky" co-anchors a morning show titled Wake Up, San Francisco.

The reel also featured cameos from Full House castmembers, such as John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier.

The TV stars all declare, "Wake up San Francisco," to the camera while holding up coffee cups.

In addition, the footage included a clip of the late Bob Saget, who portrayed patriarch Danny Tanner on the programme.

The actor declares, "Wake up San Francisco, I'm Danny Tanner," with the clip cutting to Lori, who adds, "And I'm Rebecca Donaldson."

In the accompanying caption, Lori wrote, "Wake up, San Francisco! I'm back on IG."

A short time later, Bob's widow, Kelly Rizzo, replied, "Yayyyyyy!!!! Love you!!!!! We missed you!!!!!!!"

The comedian died at the age of 65 in January 2022.

Lori spent two months in jail in late 2020 after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£370,000) in bribes to help their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, get into the University of Southern California (USC) as members of the rowing team, even though neither of them had played the sport.

The When Calls the Heart actress was released from prison in December 2020. She was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $150,000 (£110,000) fine.

Lori lost acting and sponsorship gigs after the scandal, but following her prison release, appeared in episodes of TV shows like Blue Bloods, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and On Call.

In October 2025, Lori and Mossimo separated after almost 28 years of marriage but have not yet filed for divorce.