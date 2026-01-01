Andrew Garfield renews call for gay Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield has renewed his call to see a gay Spider-Man.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview, the star of The Uprising spoke about his resurfaced comments from 2013 calling for a queer spin on Peter Parker, when he famously asked, "Why can't he be gay? Why can't he be into boys?"

"It was an exercise in rebellion that I felt passionate about," Garfield doubled down in his latest chat with the outlet. "I just still believe that anyone can be in that suit."

Garfield's first comments on Peter Parker's sexuality came in the lead-up to his film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 landing in cinemas.

He reportedly ran the idea by director Marc Webb at the time, suggesting Michael B Jordan for the role of MJ and opining, "He's so charismatic and talented."

While Garfield was - and is - keen on this idea, Marvel reportedly was not. A leaked document found on WikiLeaks and reported by Gawker revealed a list of "character integrity obligations" shared by Marvel with Sony.

Per this list, Peter Parker must be "Caucasian and heterosexual", and also must not torture, smoke or abuse alcohol, unless he's in the "black symbiote suit".

Garfield's next film is the historical action drama The Uprising, which is scheduled for release on 10 September.