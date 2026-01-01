Nicole Kidman wanted Dune role

Nicole Kidman would have "loved" to have been in the Dune movies.

The Practical Magic 2 actress is "obsessed" with Denis Villeneuve's film series - which star the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Rebecca Ferguson - and was disappointed not to have been approached for the project.

Discussing which sequels they'd like to get involved in with Practical Magic co-star Sandra Bullock, she said during Vogue's Off-theCuff YouTube series: "I'd love to be in the Dune sequel, I'm a Dunie. I'm obsessed."

Asked why she wasn't in the series, she said: "Because Dune never asked me to be in anything."

But Nicole then reconsidered and admitted she was happy just to be a fan of the films, which will see the release of the third and final installment in December.

She said: "I actually don't want to be in it, because I just want to watch them."

When it comes to her dream roles, the Big Little Lies star appreciates being par tof a female ensemble.

She said: "I love working with other women. I love the camaradarie. I love being able to share things. I just love when you've got all of us together and we're in it together."

Of all her roles, the 59-year-old actress most appreciates the wardrobe of Satine from Moulin Rouge! and admitted she'd held on to one of her most iconic accessories from the 2001 musical.

She said: "I think because my personality changes all the time but probably Satine from Moulin Rouge.

"The top hat, I 've got it stored. I was actually going to give it to the museum, you know, the Academy."

This isn't the first time Nicole has shared her love of Dune.

During her conversation with Zendaya for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she told the 30-year-old star she had paid to see both movies in the cinema.

She added: “One I saw at midnight — I was really jet-lagged — and I was riveted. I’m a Dunie!”

Meanwhile, Nicole recently admitted she was instantly on board for the Practical Magic sequel but had to wait for Sandra to agree to return as her on-screen sister.

Nicole told Britain's Vogue magazine of the desire for the sequel: “It was the fans. It was an actual demand from people. They were like, ‘Do we get this? Can we please?’ “Then it was whether Sandy wanted to do it...

“Let’s put it this way. I’m like: ‘Why not?’ and she’s like: ‘Why?’”

Sandra agreed she and Nicole are "very different" and she is always amazed by how strong their on-screen chemistry is.

She said: “Nic and I are very different. But our differences create the most fabulous dynamic. Whether we are fighting or loving on each other, we need each other. To watch how that shows itself on screen even surprises me. You can’t explain ‘chemistry’, it just is. And we have it.”