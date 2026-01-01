James Bond screenwriter Steven Knight grilled about casting rumours

New James Bond writer Steven Knight was unable to confirm or deny that the next 007 had been cast during a radio interview on Tuesday.

The Peaky Blinders creator appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today show to promote the Oasis documentary, Don't Look Back in Anger, and tried to dodge questions about whether the next James Bond had been cast.

Host Anna Foster pointed out that Gary Oldman recently said Daniel Craig's replacement had been chosen, and asked Knight if the team had made a good choice.

"I cannot speak about this subject. Much as I would dearly love to," Knight chuckled.

Foster prodded Knight further, asking if he had written the script with the chosen actor in mind or based on the James Bond character from Ian Fleming's books.

"It's a bit of both. It does make life a little bit easier if you know who that person is, but also you have to write the character, not the actor," Knight responded, possibly implying that he knows who will be playing 007.

Trying once more, Foster asked, "So they told you at the beginning before you started writing, or do they tell you halfway through?"

With a laugh, Knight replied, "I refer you to my previous answer."

Elsewhere in the interview, the House of Guinness creator told the hosts that he was "trying to shut" out the frenzy surrounding Bond and he felt he was "doing my duty for king and country" as a British writer.

He also noted that his film will conform to the rules of the franchise, adding, "The thing with Bond is it's its own universe, and it's its own franchise. So there are certain rules. I mean, obviously you have to move it along, but I love where it sits. I love that it's British. I love that it's not DC or Marvel... So I feel a responsibility to the text."

Dune's Denis Villeneuve will direct Knight's script. According to producer Amy Pascal, the next Bond will be unveiled before the end of the year.

Current frontrunners include Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson and Jack O'Connell.