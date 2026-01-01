Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox legally drops Pitt from last name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox has officially dropped his famous father's last name.

On Monday, a Los Angeles judge granted the 25-year-old's petition to legally change his name from Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt to Maddox Chivan Jolie, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

"There are no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," the 14 September minute order states.

"The Decree is signed and filed," the order continues. "The Petitioner's name is changed from Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt to Maddox Chivan Jolie."

Maddox appeared remotely for Monday morning's hearing.

The decision comes two months after Page Six reported that Maddox and his sister Zahara had taken out newspaper advertisements announcing their respective petitions to legally drop 'Pitt' from their surnames.

Jolie adopted Maddox from an orphanage in Cambodia when he was seven months old in March 2002. Three years later, she adopted daughter Zahara from Ethiopia.

When Jolie and Pitt started a relationship, the F1 actor announced his intention to adopt her two children and filed paperwork to switch their surnames to 'Jolie-Pitt', which was granted in early 2006.

The former couple also adopted son Pax Thien, 22, in 2007 and are parents to three biological children: Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

The pair separated in 2016 after two years of marriage.