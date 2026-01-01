Perez Hilton enters residential treatment programme

Perez Hilton has entered a residential treatment programme.

More than a month after the celebrity blogger was hospitalised following a disturbing livestreamed incident, his family have shared an update on his mental health.

"After weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for his physical injuries, Perez entered a residential treatment programme where he can focus fully on his mental health and recovery," a statement posted on Hilton's website on Monday 14 September revealed.

"This was an important next step, but there's still a long road ahead. Perez is expected to remain in residential treatment for several more weeks, potentially longer, depending on what his treatment team believes is best for his recovery."

Hilton does not have access to his phone or laptop, and his contact with family and close friends remains limited so he can focus on his health, Us Weekly reports.

In the statement, Hilton's family also set the record straight on "several false reports".

"To be clear, Perez has not lost 10 years of his memory, does not believe it's 2016 and is not confused about where he is. He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family," the statement read.

"He does not have stitches and is not covered in gauze. And no, he has not asked anyone to bring Katy Perry to see him."

Hilton alarmed his TikTok followers on 4 August when he went live on the platform and appeared to perform acts of self-harm with a large knife.

While Hilton's family has expressed gratitude for the well wishes, they acknowledged some "disturbing comments" from others.

"Whatever anyone may think of 'Perez Hilton', his past, or things he has said over the years, there's a real human being behind the name," the statement read.

"Mario is a father of three, a son, a brother and a friend who reached a point where he was struggling so deeply that he thought the people he loved would somehow be better off without him. Perez has spent years acknowledging, apologising for and genuinely trying to grow from the things he said and did earlier in his career."