Wunmi Mosaku confirms birth of second child

Wunmi Mosaku has confirmed the birth of her second child.

The Sinners actress, who was pregnant throughout the early 2026 awards season, posed with her two children as part of a cover photoshoot for British Vogue magazine.

The Oscar-nominated star made the photoshoot a family affair by involving her mother, Irene, and her two kids. In one photo, Mosaku wears a fringed pink coat and clutches her 10-week-old son to her chest, while her nearly-three-year-old daughter hides behind her, with only her legs, pink tutu and ballet shoes visible.

In the accompanying interview, the 40-year-old reflected on being pregnant during this past awards season, describing it as "the most inclusive red carpet run I'd ever had".

"Designers happily embraced my growing bump with no pushback or compromise," she said. "I really hope designers remain equally excited about dressing regular curves, not just pregnancy bumps. I'm nervous about what comes next. I am hoping not to go back to sample sizes being sent and forking out for tailoring out of pocket. Long may it continue where designers actually dress me and my body as I am!"

The British-Nigerian actress also candidly admitted that she was "struggling with pain, stretching ligaments and exhaustion" during the awards shows, where she was nominated for Sinners.

The BAFTA winner also revealed that she is designing her own maternity wear line called Iyadé, which means "mother has arrived" in Yoruba.

"I know Iyadé needs to exist. I can't be the only mother who is disappointed with maternity and nursing wear. I cannot be the only person," she stated. "I'm so proud of all my designs."

Mosaku announced her pregnancy on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards in January.

She shares her children with her husband, talent agent Tash Moseley.