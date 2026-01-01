Quentin Tarantino writing Cliff Booth novel

Quentin Tarantino is writing a novelisation of his next project, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning director announced that he will release his second book, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, on 8 December.

"Can't wait for audiences to see and read Cliff Booth's further adventures," he declared in a statement.

In Tarantino's 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt played former stuntman Booth, who becomes a Hollywood "studio fixer".

Pitt reprises the role, for which he won an Academy Award, in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a comedy-drama written by Tarantino and directed by David Fincher.

The film is a standalone sequel and spin-off to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and will also feature Timothy Olyphant and Elizabeth Debicki.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be published by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins.

"Both novel and film are set in 1977 Hollywood and feature Tarantino's iconic character now offering his 'clandestine services' to industry friends in need," the publisher shared in a press release. "Much as his novel of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood both amplified and altered the narrative of the film, The Adventures of Cliff Booth offers Tarantino's own creative vision for this story in novel form, in ways that both delight and surprise."

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is set to be released in select theatres on 25 November before becoming available to stream via Netflix on 23 December.

Speaking on the Church of Tarantino podcast last year, the Kill Bill director explained that he didn't want to direct the movie because it is a sequel.

"I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked. It just kind of unenthused me," the 63-year-old shared at the time.

Tarantino unveiled his debut novel, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2021. The following year, he published the non-fiction work, Cinema Speculation.