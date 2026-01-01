Debby Ryan reveals she suffered 'life-altering' brain injury

Debby Ryan has revealed that she suffered a "pretty crazy" brain injury "a few years ago".

During a conversation for Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals podcast this week, the Insatiable actress described how she struggles with "hellish" migraines after suffering five concussions at different points in her life.

"I had a pretty crazy, life-altering brain injury a few years ago, and I was out of commission for six months," she told host Josh Scherer.

Debby described the first four concussions as "incidents", but the fifth one was caused by "sustained shaking over a minute of time".

The Jessie star didn't disclose what caused the trauma.

"I went to this neurological rehab for six months and did this fringe science treatment that was really sci-fi and crazy. I've done it a couple times," the 33-year-old continued.

As a result, Debby feels as if she is now "back online", but conceded "there are some things that just did not come back".

Accordingly, she now views her life as "pre-incident Debby and post-incident Debby".

"Quite often the world is really loud. It's really too bright. There's a lot going on," she explained, noting that she can think more clearly when she has her eyes closed. "The visual data that I'm taking in can be so distracting and so loud... Then, with the migraines - which are significantly worsened by that - it sort of is too much."

Elsewhere in the chat, Debby thanked her husband, Twenty One Pilots musician Josh Dun, for supporting her throughout the health crisis. The couple shares nine-month-old daughter Felix.

"I feel really fortunate that I have an amazing team of people around me who sort of reminded me who I am, and also held a lot of space for that to change - potentially permanently - and love me through that," she added.

Debby will next appear in the thriller film Famous, co-starring Zac Efron and Phoebe Dynevor.