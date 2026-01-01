The View's Joy Behar dislocates shoulder in on-set accident

Joy Behar missed Thursday's episode of The View after she suffered a serious on-set injury.

The 83-year-old TV host reportedly dislocated her shoulder after tripping behind the scenes.

"Joy caught a heel backstage but is on the mend and should be back on the show mid next week," Behar's rep told Page Six.

"Her shoulder wasn't broken and is back in place, and she is excited to be back at the table as quickly as possible."

Co-host Sunny Hostin explained the reason for Behar's absence at the start of Thursday's show.

"So, Whoopi is still out filming a movie," Hostin noted of the show's moderator, adding, "And, unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder."

After the audience gasped, Hostin continued, "Yeah, so she's recovering and will be back soon."

Hostin then joked that producers had put her in the moderator seat, usually occupied by Goldberg or Behar, because she's "the next oldest" host.

"Or, let's say, seasoned. I like seasoned better!" she joked.

Hostin was joined by her other co-hosts, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as guest host Sherri Shepherd.

Behar has been part of The View since the show began in 1997, except for two seasons.

Most recently, she took two weeks' leave in June to appear in her play, My First Ex-Husband, in London.

When she returned to the show on 16 June, Behar told her co-hosts that her play was a big hit, quipping, "Turns out women all over the world hate their husbands."