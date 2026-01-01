Busy Philipps reveals 'clean' scan six months after brain surgery

Busy Philipps has shared a positive update after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year.

The TV star chatted about her health journey at the premiere of her new show, Cupertino, in New York City.

"I chatted with my oncologist today," she told People magazine at the event. "She was like, 'Really just wanted to talk about Cupertino.' I'm not even kidding you,'" the Mean Girls actress shared.

"She's like, 'Your scan was clean. So when's the show come out?'"

In August, Philipps revealed that she'd had two surgeries after doctors discovered a rare brain tumour in February.

The intervention came following a full-body MRI scan that checks for more than 500 conditions. The Dawson's Creek star was told she had a grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare, slow-growing tumour.

Because a scan caught the tumour early, surgeons were able to fully remove it, and Philipps did not require chemotherapy or radiation.

In an interview with People at the time, Philipps recalled breaking the news to her two children, Birdie, 18, and Cricket, 13.

Birdie "was kind of beside herself and really, really scared and overwhelmed with emotion", Philipps explained, while Cricket's reaction was, "'OK. You're going to be fine?' And I was like, 'I'm totally going to be fine.'"

Reflecting on "the weirdest six months of my life", Philipps told the outlet that she was grateful, exclaiming, "What am I? The luckiest girl in the world?"