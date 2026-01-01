Anna Gunn pays tribute to Breaking Bad son RJ Mitte

Anna Gunn has paid an emotional tribute to her Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte.

The actor who played mum to Mitte's Walter White Jr revealed her loss in a lengthy statement released to media.

"There truly are no words to express the heartbreak of a loss this profound, the loss of a beautiful young man who had such an impact upon this world, with still so much ahead of him," the Emmy winner shared.

"What I choose to remember and cherish today are the quiet, personal moments I shared with my beloved TV son. Moments of mutual support and understanding, of belly-aching laughter and silliness, of care and deep love. You live in my heart forever, my dearest RJ.

"How lucky I was to play his TV mom, to watch him evolve and expand as an actor and human being as the seasons went by, and for all the years after as he continued to serve his community with tireless advocacy and philanthropic work. I was so proud of him; we all were."

Another Breaking Bad cast member, Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, spoke with TalkShopLive during a previously scheduled livestream held after news of Mitte's death broke.

"We've had some tragedy in the Breaking Bad family," Norris announced. "It's unimaginable, it's unbelievable. It's heartbreak. Rest in peace, RJ. Sweet, sweet boy, I'm going to miss you a lot. Thank you for the prayers, we appreciate it. Feeling a little blue. Our dear boy, RJ."

Mitte died Monday in Brownsville, Texas. His rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died by suicide.