Carrot Top returns to Las Vegas residency after suicide attempt

Carrot Top is set to return to his Las Vegas residency after his suicide attempt last month.

Tickets to see the stand-up comedian, real name Scott Christopher Thompson, at the Luxor Hotel and Casino went back on sale yesterday for shows from 19 October.

Thompson started his long-standing residency in 2005.

The actor was hospitalised on 18 September following a suicide attempt at his nearby home.

He was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious near the pool in his backyard following a welfare check, according to a police report obtained by Page Six.

Thompson's manager requested the welfare check shortly after ending a phone conversation with his client about an ongoing legal battle with Thompson's former opening act, singer Brian Evans.

Evans allegedly threatened to release a sexually explicit video of Thompson if he wasn't paid a $500,000 (£377,000) settlement, court documents obtained by Page Six reveal.

According to the police report, Thompson's manager claimed the comedian expressed concern about the allegations against him and texted "Done" shortly after hanging up the phone.

He was spotted for the first time since his suicide attempt attending a church service at a Catholic church in Las Vegas on 4 October.

Evans has denied the allegations against him in a statement to Page Six. He alleged the video was "deleted a long time ago" and added that he was "sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself".