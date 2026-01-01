Elizabeth Hurley claims she and Billy Ray Cyrus 'actually like twins'

Elizabeth Hurley has claimed she and Billy Ray Cyrus are "actually like twins".

The supermodel admitted she and her country singer boyfriend may seem an "unlikely pairing", but jokingly pointed out they had "identical hair".

"There are a lot more similarities than you'd think," Elizabeth, 61, told the SheerLuxe podcast this month. "We have the same hair. Identical hair. Apart from his beard, we're actually like twins."

Having hard-launched their relationship over the Easter weekend in 2025, the couple's continuing romance had confounded some fans, given their distinctly different backgrounds - her a jetsetting British model and actress, and him a country singer living in Tennessee.

However Elizabeth explained they in fact had a lot in common.

"We've both lived out of suitcases our entire life," she pointed out. "And we both also a long time ago moved out of the cities. He's got a farm in Tennessee, I've got one here in Herefordshire, and neither of us really go out much unless we have to 'cause it's work."

Having said that, the swimwear entrepreneur and mother of one admitted Billy Ray, 65, was less organised about running a household than she was.

"He sort of bumbles around. He's a bit more bumbly than me," she said. "He can't cook and he doesn't eat properly and there's never any food in his house. When I arrive I'm like, 'What have you been eating?' 'Oh, nothing.' Sweets or popcorn or something. So there are differences. But because we both like sort of snuggling up, we're actually quite similar."