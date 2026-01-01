Andrew Scott tipped for double Oscar glory

Andrew Scott is garnering attention as potentially the first actor in a century to compete with himself for an Oscar.

A rule change for the 2027 Academy Awards makes a double nomination in the same category possible for the first time since 1930, giving the Fleabag star a double shot at glory.

Scott is heavily tipped for a Best Actor nomination for his performance in the yet-to-be-released Elsinore, in which he plays late Chariots of Fire actor Ian Charleson.

He has also impressed critics with his role in the Second World War blockbuster Pressure, playing Scottish meteorologist James Stagg, who helped ensure the D-Day landings were a success. Pressure co-stars Brendan Fraser and Damian Lewis.

If he wins an Oscar next year, Scott will be the first openly gay man to win in the Best Actor category. He will also be the third consecutive Irish man to win that award after Cillian Murphy took the gong for Oppenheimer in 2025, and Jessie Buckley won the top award for Hamnet earlier this year.

Double Oscar nominations were last achieved in 1930 when British actor George Arliss was nominated for Best Actor for Disraeli, which he won, and The Green Goddess. Norma Shearer won Best Actress for The Divorcee and was shortlisted for Their Own Desire.