Tom Holland's dad laments London restaurant shout-out

Tom Holland's dad Dominic has lamented his son's London restaurant shout-out, as he can no longer get a table inside.

Dominic Holland can no longer get a good table at his favourite Thai eatery, after Tom recommended it to fans during media interviews.

Tom, 30, told reporters about his love of The Cocoanut, a Thai restaurant in his home town of Kingston on Thames, in July - seemingly leading to a rush of interest in the establishment.

"Little did we know that we would need to eat in the sodding garden," Dominic, 59, wrote in his Substack blog on 18 October, adding he had "never seen the place so busy".

Never before, Dominic explained, had he needed to worry about finding a table at The Cocoanut - particularly not in the earlier hours of the evening.

"At 7 pm!" the actor, comedian and author wrote. "Getting a table in a restaurant is one of the big markers of success. I have never reached such dizzying heights, but I would always back myself at The Cocoanut. Not now, however, since people are travelling from far and wide to dine where their heroes eat."

Tom was "thrilled", Dominic added, to hear about his father's "shivering evening" eating outdoors.

"He was delighted the place was busy," he explained, "but even more thrilled that we had to eat al fresco."

Dominic also shared that Tom and his wife Zendaya, also 30, could often be found having a quiet dinner at the restaurant, which is located within a pub.

"Part of its great charm is that no one bothers them," he reflected. "Sure, there are occasional stares and the odd double take, but nothing intrusive or awkward. To be fair, their dogs get the most attention, and given the bright spotlight they normally face, this is a blessed relief and long may it continue."