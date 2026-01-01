Carrot Top receives standing ovation as he returns to stage after suicide attempt

Carrot Top received an extended standing ovation as he returned to his Las Vegas residency for the first time since his suicide attempt.

The 61-year-old comedian, real name Scott Thompson, had the sold-out crowd on its feet as he returned to the stage at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on Monday night.

The funnyman, who was hospitalised on 18 September after a reported suicide attempt in his Las Vegas home, made jokes about his recent crisis at the top of the show.

"Thank you so much. God bless all my fans and my family, my mom, my brother, everybody here tonight," he said, before quipping, "I would have done this a long time ago if I get this kind of love."

"It's an emotional night for everybody," he continued. "It's been a rough month. Trying to figure out what is appropriate for a night like tonight."

Thompson joked that those with front-row seats "cared the most" about his welfare, while those in the back were probably wondering "what happened".

"It's true! Some people don't know; people in Nebraska have no idea what I've done," he stated, according to social media footage.

Alluding to his attempt more directly, the stand-up star walked over to a trunk of props and pulled out a noose before joking that "this would probably not be appropriate". As the audience erupted with laughter, he pulled out a noose with a rubber chicken on the end.

He noted, "I don't know what to talk about. My first time in my career, I have no idea. What is there to talk about really?"

An image of an elephant with a Carrot Top-style wig appeared on the screen behind him, a comedic nod to the elephant in the room.

Thompson was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in his backyard after his manager requested a welfare check. He was spotted in public for the first time after his crisis when he attended church on 4 October.

He addressed his suicide attempt for the first time on Instagram over the weekend, telling his followers that he was "truly overwhelmed" by the love and support he'd received.

"Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know," he wrote. "Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!"