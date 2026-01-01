Erik von Detten sued for elder abuse

Erik von Detten is being sued for alleged elder abuse and fraud.

Elderly couple Norman Greenberg, 97, and Sheila Greenberg, 85, filed the lawsuit against the former Disney child star and Rosland Capital, TMZ reports.

Von Detten began working with Rosland Capital in 2018. That same year, The Princess Diaries star married his wife, Angela, with whom he now shares daughter Claire, and sons Thomas, five, and Nicholas, three.

The Greenbergs claim they lost $900,000 (£673,000) while working with the actor and the company, which bought and sold precious metals. The couple has alleged that the organisation, which went bankrupt months after the lawsuit was filed, tried to exploit elderly citizens' financial fears by selling them on the stability of gold.

The Greenbergs want to recoup their losses and have requested an additional sum for punitive damages, according to documents obtained by the outlet.

Von Detten's acting career began in 1992 when he scored a 55-episode run on the US daytime soap Days of Our Lives.

He made a name for himself as a child star and later as a teen sensation, playing such roles as older brother Wally in Leave It to Beaver and Josh Bryant in The Princess Diaries. He voiced the villain Sid in Toy Story, a role he would briefly reprise in the third film in 2010.

The actor took on his first role in more than a decade in 2024 for the Lifetime movie My Acting Coach Nightmare.