Scott Disick admits he tracks 16-year-old son on Life360 'all night'

Scott Disick has revealed he constantly tracks his 16-year-old son, Mason, so he knows where he is.

Scott shares children Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Now he's admitted that he finds raising older children "so much scarier" than when they were little.

"Like, for instance, this past weekend, they were up all night, out, went to some parties," the 43-year-old said on the latest episode of The Kardashians. "I literally just sat on my phone and looked at Life360 and Find My app to see where Mase was until he got home - the whole night."

"I kinda consider Reign a little kid still, 'cause I got Mase, who's like an adult," he said.

Scott's former sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, recently revealed that Mason has started watching old episodes of the family's reality shows.

"I remember Scott (Disick) text us - maybe it was last year (or) could be two years ago tops, but I swear it was last year - and Mason (was) 14 or 15," she shared, adding her nephew's reaction to the series. "He just started watching all of (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), and he was like, 'Wow, you guys were such a vibe.' And I'm like, 'Were? We're still a f**king vibe. Like, what are you talking about?'"

"He loved it. He was so entertained by it," she continued. "He said he was so surprised by so many of our personalities cause we're obviously so different around the kids and now that we're older, too."