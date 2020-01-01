NEWS Quentin Tarantino once pitched Pierce Brosnan a Bond movie idea Newsdesk Share with :





Pierce Brosnan was once pitched a James Bond movie by Quentin Tarantino when they were both drunk.



The Mamma Mia! actor, who last played 007 in 2002's Die Another Day, has recalled how the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker once told him he had a great idea for the next film in the series, which he hoped to direct.



"He wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons (hotel)," Brosnan told U.K. Esquire in a live video interview that accompanied an online viewing party for his 1995 Bond film GoldenEye on Sunday.



"I got there at 7pm; I like to be punctual," Brosnan said. "7.15 came around. No Quentin. He was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7.30, and I thought, 'Where the heck is he?' Word came down, apologies, so I thought, 'OK, I'll have another martini'."



By the time Tarantino appeared for the meeting, Brosnan admitted he was "fairly smokered (drunk)" and shared that Tarantino quickly caught up with some cocktails.



"He was pounding the table, saying, 'You're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond'," Brosnan recalled, "and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, 'Please calm down', but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down."



The actor didn't reveal any details of the pitch, although he did mention it to his Bond bosses, who weren't keen on the idea. But he still wonders how the potential project might have turned out.



"That would be a good one to watch," he laughed.