Joe Jonas and Sophie Turnersend 100 meals to healthcare workers in LA amid coronavirus pandemic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sent 100 meals to healthcare workers in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Jonas Brothers singer and the ‘Game of Thrones’ star - who is expecting the couple’s first child - have reached out to help those working directly to help save lives amid the global health crisis, by donating 100 hot meals.



Joe and Sophie sent the meals to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital as part of the Fuelling the Fearless campaign, which works to hire local restaurants struggling to make ends meet as a result of the crisis.



The news was confirmed by Fuelling the Fearless on their Instagram account, where they thanked the couple for their contributions, as well as the Jonas Brothers' manager Phil McIntyre and wife Shonda McIntyre.



They wrote: "A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital.



“This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten. Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together.



“So again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for taking care of LA nurses and doctors. #eastla #healthcareheroes (sic)”



The kind deed comes after other stars have also been donating to the cause, as Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson recently shared tacos with a local hospital.



Several celebrities have given monetary donations to charities aiming to provide relief and fund cure research, whilst some have opted to directly help in the manufacturing of vital supplies such as Kylie Jenner and her skincare brand Kylie Skin, which confirmed recently it would begin making and distributing hand sanitisers to hospital workers around California.