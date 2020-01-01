NEWS Bindi Irwin feels 'so happy and grateful' to be married to Chandler Powell Newsdesk Share with :





The 21-year-old conservationist - who is the daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ star Steve Irwin - tied the knot with Chandler last month, and has said that whilst times are “challenging” right now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she is pleased to be able to spend her self-isolation with her husband.



Posting on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of herself and Chandler with one of Australia Zoo’s lemurs, she wrote: “Lemur selfie! I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your incredibly kind comments and amazing support. Chandler and I are so happy and grateful to be married. Our honeymoon has been really busy with all that has to be done here @AustraliaZoo.



“Due to the current pandemic we’re temporarily not open and caring for our 1,200 beautiful animals that call our gardens home. Things are certainly challenging for us all at the moment. However, it’s so important to focus on what really matters - family, friendship and things that make us smile even when we’re social distancing.”



Meanwhile, Bindi previously spoke about her wedding ceremony - at which she had no guests, apart from her brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin, who live with her at Australia Zoo - as she explained she honoured her father’s memory with a candle-lighting ceremony.



Steve Irwin died in 2006 after he was attacked by a stingray while working on an underwater film, and his daughter kept his spirit alive in her wedding ceremony by holding the nuptials themselves in an area that was “special” to him.

She explained: "Where we got married was such a special place to dad. It's a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be.



"We had dad's picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel. So mom and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness."