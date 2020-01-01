Jodie Turner-Smith gives birth

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have welcomed their first child.

The couple's representatives have confirmed the happy news to People magazine, revealing the pair welcomed a daughter, but there are no details about the date of birth, or a name.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," the announcement reads.

Jodie confirmed she was expecting the Dawson’s Creek star's first child in December and he recently revealed his wife was due any day.

In a chat with Good Morning America last month, Jackson said, "We are (expecting), like, tomorrow, kind of... The next time I go to work, I'm going to be a daddy."

He was also keen to point out that everything was good amid the COVID-19 pandemic: "Physically she's (Jodie) fine and the baby's healthy...," he explained. "Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now. It's a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day."

Before the happy news was announced, Turner-Smith reflected on her “fantastic voyage” into motherhood in an Instagram post.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” she wrote alongside a nude image of herself. “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”