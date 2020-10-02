Venom 2 given official title and new release date

The delayed follow-up to Venom has been officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 movie, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has merges with an alien symbiote to become Venom, was previously slated to hit cinemas on 2 October 2020, but production, which was believed to have still been underway in San Francisco, California, was shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to Variety, the sequel has now been postponed to 25 June 2021, a date recently vacated by Warner Bros.' The Batman, and will be officially titled Venom: Let There By Carnage. Director Andy Serkis and Hardy both shared a video teaser which confirmed the new title and release date on Instagram on Tuesday.

Fans will appreciate the humour in the title, with Carnage, also known as Cletus Kasady, being the antihero character that was played Woody Harrelson in a teaser at the end of Venom, which received a lukewarm response from critics upon its release. However, fans embraced the film's unique take on the Marvel Universe and it became an unexpected success, taking $855 million (£696 million) at the global box office.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris, is the latest movie to be reshuffled by Sony executives, who recently pushed back many of the studio's major films, including Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Uncharted.