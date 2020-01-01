NEWS Chris Pine in talks to star in The Saint reboot Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Pine is reportedly in negotiations to star in the reboot of The Saint.



The movie is based on the 1920s novels by author Leslie Charteris and follows the story of Simon Templar, a criminal and thief who is hired to take part in missions across the world.



Roger Moore starred in the British TV series based on the books back in the 1960s, and Val Kilmer was The Saint in the 1997 big-screen adaptation, which also starred Elisabeth Shue.



Now, Pine has been picked as the leading man for the upcoming reboot, with Dexter Fletcher directing and Seth Grahame-Smith penning the script, according to Variety.



The 39-year-old has a long-running relationship with studio Paramount Pictures, which began when he was hired to play Captain James T. Kirk for J.J. Abrams' reboot of the Star Trek franchise in 2009.



The fourth Star Trek film is still being developed, leaving Pine time to commit to another project, editors at the outlet report.



Rocketman filmmaker Fletcher, who was recently confirmed to be directing Sherlock Holmes 3, was hired to helm the reboot back in February, with Chris Pratt originally circling the role of Simon Templar before eventually passing.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's unknown when production on The Saint will begin, as numerous film sets have shut down because of global restrictions to try and stop the spread of the virus.



Pine will next be seen reprising his role of Steve Trevor alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently set to open on 14 August.