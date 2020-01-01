Ansel Elgort's nude social media snap raises $200,000 for coronavirus relief efforts

Ansel Elgort has helped raise over $200,000 (£161,800) for coronavirus relief efforts by luring fans to donate with an eye-popping nude snap.

The Baby Driver actor shared the sultry black-and-white image to his Instagram page on Tuesday, with the snap showing him standing completely naked in a shower with his hand strategically placed to protect his modesty.

"OnlyFans link in bio," he teased in the caption, referring to the paid-for subscription service that's become popular with amateur porn performers in recent years.

However, followers soon discovered a link to a crowdfunding page on website GoFundMe.com, which has been set up by fellow actor Jeffrey Wright to raise money for workers at a hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

Subsequently, thousands of dollars were donated to the page by Ansel's fans, which he addressed on his Instagram Stories shortly afterward.

"Hey you guys, I just wanted to say thanks so much, look how much everybody's raised," the 26-year-old said. "I don't know how much is from the (Instagram) post, but it seems like a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours. So thanks a lot, looks like it was worth it."

"Unfortunately, Instagram told me I gotta take my post down. Because it's nudity. So I'm going to take it down. Or maybe I'll repost the version that (crops) a little higher, how about that? Sorry if I offended anybody, but we did a good thing. And my dad (fashion photographer Arthur Elgort) took the picture by the way, he was mad, he said I needed to give him credit."

So far, $210,961 (£170,663) had been raised via the campaign.