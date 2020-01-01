Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout enjoying lockdown with 'adorable' parents

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout is enjoying spending the coronavirus lockdown with her divorced parents.

The former couple has hit headlines with their lockdown arrangement, with many questioning why Bruce is with ex-wife Demi in Idaho instead of being with current wife Emma Heming and their two children, Mabel, eight, and five-year-old Evelyn.

But Scout opened up about the unconventional arrangement during an appearance on the Dopey podcast and insisted it's "actually been really cool" to have her parents back together during the unprecedented times.

"It's been so funny because to me they're just like, my super f**king weird parents, but to everyone else, they're at this different level," she smiled. "It's been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They're both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It's been pretty cute."

Scout also revealed exactly why Bruce is with her and sisters Rumer and Tallulah, rather than his younger kids.

"My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be (six) years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypothermic needles that she found," the 28-year-old said. "She actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor. So, my dad came up here, and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

Bruce and Demi divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, but have remained close friends since their split.