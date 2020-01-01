Amy Poehler's New York comedy club and training centre shuttered for good

The coronavirus lockdown has forced actress Amy Poehler to permanently close the New York City comedy club and training centre she co-founded almost two decades ago.

The doors of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and the UCB Training Center in Manhattan have been shut for over a month as part of authorities' efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the unpredictable economic situation has made it tough for Poehler and her business partners and pals Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh to keep the improv venues afloat.

In the public announcement, the pals explain they had already been reassessing finances for the Big Apple locations in the months leading up to the global pandemic, which has also temporarily shuttered their Los Angeles outposts.

"This is devastating to us, but for some time now, even in a normal, robust economy, we have barely been able to pay the high rents in New York City for the Hell's Kitchen Theater and the Training Center," they wrote in an email to community members this week.

"Given the indefinite shutdown of all theaters and schools in both Los Angeles and New York City and the anticipated slow and uncertain return to normal when restrictions are lifted, we cannot afford to continue on in our New York City leases.

"Terminating the New York leases is not a cure-all for the financial health of the organization, but one of many changes we will need to make as we restructure our organization moving forward."

However, the founders insist they will be keeping UCB alive in New York in a "pared-down form", continuing to stage shows and offering classes to students once the worst of the coronavirus crisis is over.

Poehler and friends established the UCB comedy troupe back in the 1990s, and opened its first permanent UCB Theatre location in Manhattan in the early 2000s.

The UCB Theatre is famed for helping to launch the careers of actors like Poehler's Parks and Recreation co-star Aziz Ansari, Saturday Night Live regular Kate McKinnon, and The Office's Ellie Kemper, while Ed Helms, Donald Glover, Stephen Colbert, Rob Riggle, Rob Corddry, Jack McBrayer, and Aubrey Plaza are also among the stars to have perfected their craft with the help of venue officials early on in their rise to fame.