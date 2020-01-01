NEWS Eddie Murphy to make early stand-up return for streaming fundraiser Newsdesk Share with :





Eddie Murphy will make his long-awaited return to stand-up comedy next month in aid of Feeding America.



The 59-year-old was due to make his comedy comeback in a Netflix special later this year, but it's now been announced he'll be flexing his funnyman skills before then - for a livestream comedy event in May.



Eddie will be among the stars pre-recording segments from their homes which will be aired during the three-hour event on the Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as free streaming service app Local Now, on 9 May.



Other stars to take part in the special, organised by Byron Allen's Allen Media Group TV production division Entertainment Studios and Funny or Die, include Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, and Marlon Wayans - with other participants yet to be announced.



Money from the fundraiser will go to Feeding America, which is working hard to provide resources for food banks that are struggling to cope amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people's household budgets," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, chief executive officer of Feeding America, in a statement. "Millions more of our neighbours are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work."