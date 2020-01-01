NEWS Chris Hemsworth teases 'pretty insane' Thor: Love and Thunder script Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Hemsworth has promised fans the script for Thor: Love and Thunder is "pretty insane".



The Australian star is reprising his role as the Norse god for the fourth instalment in the Marvel franchise, and in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, revealed that director Taika Waititi, who helmed Thor: Ragnarok, has pulled no punches this time around.



"It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane," the 36-year-old told the publication.



The coronavirus outbreak has cast a shadow of doubt on the future of the blockbuster, which also features Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, as production was due to begin this summer.



But Waititi recently spoke about Thor: Love and Thunder in an Instagram Live Q&A with Thompson, and told followers that the comic book adaptation makes Thor: Ragnarok look "safe".



"There's so many great, great things in it," he shared. "It's so over the top now, in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok look like a really run-of-the-mill, very safe film."



The filmmaker joked: "This new film feels like we asked 10 year olds what should be in a movie, and then we said yes to every single thing. Space sharks, if you know anything about the comics... That's all I'm gonna say... Space sharks."



Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release in U.S. cinemas in February 2022.