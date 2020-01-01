Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone working on new movie

Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone have been spending the coronavirus lockdown pitching his feature directorial debut to film studio executives.

The Social Network actor revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he has written a film which he plans to direct and has teamed up with his Zombieland co-star Emma Stone and her fiance, Brigsby Bear director Dave McCary, who will produce the project.

"I have spent the last two weeks pitching this movie that I wrote and am directing to financiers and studios. I'd have these hour-long pitches with my producers, Emma Stone and Dave McCary, and when I was doing that, it felt like a typical workday, except for the fact that it was all on the computer," Eisenberg shared. "It was one million times better than I would have expected. We would have had to drive around to 20 different offices and studios, and this way, we did them all over two days. We ended up in the best possible situation for us. But, of course, the irony is that we never know when it can possibly get made."

All film and TV sets shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and it is not known when production will resume. The 36-year-old was supposed to be Bosnia shooting an episode for Amazon Prime Video anthology series Modern Love.

"I was directing and acting and writing this episode for Modern Love, and I thought it would be so cool to set it in Bosnia. Then the pandemic started to shut things down, and I thought, 'Oh my (episode) will be the first thing to go. And it wasn't the first to go, but maybe the second. We are still waiting on that, so I am looking at when America will open up but also Bosnia," he explained.

In addition, Eisenberg was in the middle of recording an audiobook he wrote when the pandemic struck. He had recorded his and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard's parts and was preparing to record Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever's, with him adding, "If L.A. shut down two days later, we would have been done."