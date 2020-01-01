Zack Snyder resigns from DC extended universe, his next project is with Netflix

Zack Snyder directed Man of Steel and the sequel Batman Vs. Superman. The sequel is the precursor to the launch of DC Extended Universe.
However, the talented director resigns from the DCEU during the post-production of the Justice League. Snyder's reason for leaving is her daughter's death, who allegedly committed suicide. Snyder's leaving DCEU is one with controversy
. Some say DCEU fired him months before the Justice League came out and before his daughter died. The reason might have something to do with how the Justice League turned out.
Despite Snyder leaving the DC Extended Universe, he, together with his wife, Deborah, will still become producers of upcoming DC films. Right now, Snyder is working on his next project, slated to release under the brand Netflix.
Is Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead a Sequel to the Dawn?
Zack Snyder first created Dawn of the Dead in 2004. Almost a decade later, he plans to make another zombie movie, Army of the Dead. There's speculation that it is a sequel to the Dawn of the Dead.
Snyder himself created the storyline together with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, talented screenplay writers. A lot of fans of Zombie movies feel disappointed when Snyder never made a sequel or another Zombie movie. The Dawn of the Dead was a box office hit earning more than a hundred million dollars worldwide.
Zack’s next project would be around the casino industry. In the latest interview, Snyder noted that the hardest part was creating the hall that was a copy-cat of a casino venue. Zack noted that he has to travel to Las Vegas and Canada to get the actual atmosphere of casinos. It took him a few months to get in mind what casino would look like in the movie. A representative of the team working on the movie said that Zack was very selective about the casino equipment. As the movie will be based on a real-life casino example, Zack wanted to have all table casino games
into different scenes. During the interview, Snyder said that movie will have a breathtaking scene with casino halls. The movie plot is happening through casino building and it was important for Zack to have crown playing different games. During the opening scenes, we will see scenes in the background people enjoy playing casino games on poker and roulette tables. Testing various casinos in Las Vegas and Canada paid off in the end and Zack believes that movies will have an addictive spirit thanks to gaming scenes.
In 2008, Snyder announced his next project, saying it is a sequel to Dawn
. However, the director and Joby Harold rewrote the whole script. The final results aren't even close to the Dawn of the Dead. With a decade of film development, the Army might be a different movie.
The chances are that the current film might still have connections to the Dawn. However, the Army of Dead can't use or explicitly refer the Dawn. Snyder's current movie may have trouble obtaining the rights to use the storyline of the Dawn.
The Army of Dead starts filming the middle of 2019. The main casts are Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell. The release date is still unknown.
So, is The Army of Dead a sequel? Let's answer that question when the movie gets released on the silver screen. What can we say? Snyder is famous for leaving some Easter eggs on his films, leaving fans guessing.
Suffice it to say that Snyder's new film might be as good as the zombie movie the Dawn of the Dead. After all, the Dawn of the Dead 2004 film is a critical success. The zombies in the film move faster than the typical description of the undead.
Michael Shannon, Man Of Steel Star, Opens Up About Zack Snyder’s Departure From DCEU.
Michael Shannon expresses his thoughts and feelings about Snyder’s resignation. The actor played the role of General Zod in Man of Steel. Shannon says he is sad about it and loves working with the director. Snyder's visions regarding Man of Steel amazes him. Shannon doesn't know what happened, but it's a shame Snyder had to leave.