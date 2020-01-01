Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch

Prince William and Stephen Fry teamed up for a sketch revisiting beloved British sitcom Blackadder during the BBC's The Big Night In COVID-19 TV appeal.

The funnyman took on the role of Lord Melchett, a descendant of the characters he played in two series of the historical comedy, hinting that his old nemesis Blackadder and his dogsbody Baldrick - played by Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson, respectively, in the 1980s show - were self-isolating with him.

Although Rowan and Tony did not appear, Stephen, as Melchett, made a Zoom video conference call to the British royal, and they chatted about what William has been up to in lockdown.

The Prince said it had been a "bit of a nightmare" homeschooling his eldest two children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, alongside looking after his and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child Prince Louis, two.

Melchett then offered to help the children with spelling, French, and history, while adding that the future king might regard monarchs as a "strong point" while he is playing teacher.

They then discussed their TV viewing during lockdown, with Fry/Melchett suggesting Netflix's hit Tiger King docuseries, to which William replied, "I tend to avoid shows about royalty". He then joked that he needed to find his shoes, socks and trousers.

The skit was followed by the now traditional Thursday "Clap for Our Carers" at 8pm BST, with Fry, William and his family leading the applause as Brits from all corners of the country showed their appreciation for National Health Service staff fighting the coronavirus.