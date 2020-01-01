Leonardo DiCaprio behind Matthew McConaughey's chant in The Wolf of Wall Street

Matthew McConaughey has credited Leonardo DiCaprio with the idea for his character's infamous chant in The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Oscar-winning actor had a supporting role in Martin Scorsese's critically-acclaimed 2013 film as New York stockbroker Mark Hanna, who hires Jordan Belfort, played by DiCaprio, to work at merchant and investment banking firm L.F. Rothschild.

In one famous scene, the characters are out to lunch, and while waiting for their drinks, Hanna begins to beat his chest and chant, much to the amusement of Belfort.

During his weekly video series on Twitter called McConaughey Takes, the 50-year-old candidly discussed his role in the movie, and that scene in particular, revealing that it was DiCaprio who wanted to include the chant after hearing his co-star humming during takes.

"The actual chant, that is something I'll do not only in this film but before scenes in a lot of films," McConaughey explained. "I'll come up with a different tune and it's a relaxation tool for me. It's musical, so it gets me out of my head because I don't want to be thinking as an actor, I want to be doing. I was doing it before every take and then on 'action,' I'd go to do the scene.

"It keeps my voice low and my instrument loose," he continued. "We did five takes and we have the scene, Martin is ready to move on and I'm good. As we're packing up to go onto another scene, Leonardo goes, 'What's that thing you're doing before the scene? What if we put that in the scene?'"

He also told his viewers his favourite line in The Wolf of Wall Street is his character's "launchpad line", which he said sparked his imagination once he read it in the script for the first time.

"That line with Mark Hanna is, he's explaining the secret of his business to Leonardo's character and he says, 'The secret is cocaine and hookers.' I just read that and said, 'If this guy really believes that, then who the hell is this guy?'" he laughed.