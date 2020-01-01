NEWS Lili Reinhart slams 'toxic' Twitter users amid Cole Sprouse cheating claims Newsdesk Share with :





Lili Reinhart took aim at "toxic" Twitter users on Wednesday, amid allegations that her boyfriend Cole Sprouse had been unfaithful.



The Riverdale star didn't hold back as she slammed the social media site and the "a**holes" that use it, following speculation that she and Cole had split after he cheated on her with model Kaia Gerber - rumours he also dismissed as "baseless accusations" earlier this week.



"Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are a**holes for the sake of being a**holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a*s," Lili wrote.

She also addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories the following day, writing: "Dear everyone on social media, Don't put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don't be a f**king a**hole. The world doesn't need anymore of that s**t."



Lili's rant comes after Cole also took aim at the rumours and the constant speculation about his private life in several posts on his Instagram Stories.



"I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans," he wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity stop being (a clown).?



"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s cleared (sic) my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."



Cole and Lili, who star as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit U.S. TV show, are believed to have started dating in 2016, although they have both been fiercely private about the romance.