Ellen Pompeo responds to backlash over old Harvey Weinstein comments

Ellen Pompeo has responded to backlash over the comments she made about the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations back in 2018.

During a Q&A at the Oxford Union, the Grey's Anatomy actress addressed women who may have found themselves in compromising positions with the disgraced producer, saying, "I think we bear some responsibility, not all, but it takes two to tango for sure.

"That's not to blame the victim, that's just to say - I did go into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I had a probably two and a half hours with him. He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me."

However, when the clip recently resurfaced online, after the former Miramax boss was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars for sexual abuse, and sparked backlash, the 50-year-old took to social media to defend herself against allegations of sympathising with the producer.

"Hey girls sorry if video clips are upsetting!!" Pompeo tweeted Thursday afternoon. "It's out of context & it's too serious a subject to talk about on a platform like this...people who have been abused or assaulted should seek guidance from a therapist... this is not a healthy place for topics this serious.

"For those who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2 + years ago and it was way before the whole stories of the women came out I Certainly didn't know he was a rapist at that point ... that took s**t to a whole different level."

While in jail, Weinstein is also facing a further five felony counts against him in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces up to 29 years in prison.