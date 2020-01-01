Jodie Turner-Smith thanks fans for support after welcoming first child

Jodie Turner-Smith has thanked her fans for their congratulatory messages following the birth of her first child.

The actress and her husband Joshua Jackson, 41, became first-time parents earlier this month, with a representative confirming the arrival of their baby in an announcement on Wednesday.

And as Jodie took to Twitter on Thursday to converse with fans about her other half's show Little Fires Everywhere, she also thanked her followers for their messages of support following the baby news.

“Thanks everyone!” she wrote. “I’m a mother!”

When someone replied with a GIF of Joshua as Pacey in Dawson's Creek, writing, "With PACEY WHITTER I mean you win at life", Jodie sweetly responded: "Even better - with Joshua Jackson!"

The Queen & Slim star went on to tweet about the episode she was watching, which stars Joshua as Bill Richardson, adding: "I honestly can barely tweet, it’s so good #LittleFiresEverywhere."

And the 33-year-old also revealed she was having a different response to the show now that she's got an infant, writing: "Each of those mothers stories hit me a bit differently this week... beautiful storytelling by all involved!"