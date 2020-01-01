NEWS Parks and Recreation stars reuniting for fundraising special Newsdesk Share with :





The cast of hit TV comedy Parks and Recreation are reuniting for a lockdown special to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.



Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Scott will reprise their characters for the scripted one-off, which will air on 30 April.



The special will revolve around Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, as she attempts to stay connected to her friends and colleagues during the coronavirus shut-in.



In a promotional video, Poehler says, "Hi, it's Amy Poehler, inviting you to a very special Parks & Rec, all shot from our homes. We are coming together to raise money for Feeding America and we hope you'll join us."



Sharing the video on his Facebook page, Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt wrote, "It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was... we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating a bunch of money as well to a really great cause.



"The creators of parks and rec have done it again! You get another episode of @nbcparksandrec on April 30th on NBC. People in need get help. And we FINALLY get that Emmy. Right? That’s how this works? Ok. See you soon!!"



In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Michael Schur explained, "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"



The sitcom originally ran from 2009 to 2015.