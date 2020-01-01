Chris Hemsworth recalls filming scary Extraction stunt sequence

Chris Hemsworth was concerned by how involved Extraction director Sam Hargrave got while filming a car chase sequence.

The new Netflix action thriller, which follows Hemsworth's mercenary Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue a crime lord's kidnapped son, marks the directorial debut of Hargrave, who is best known as a stunt double and stunt coordinator in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new interview, the Australian actor recalled how the director was so determined to nail a high-octane chase sequence that he decided to shoot the footage while strapped to the bonnet of a moving car.

"I remember at one point thinking, when we are doing the chase sequence, and you're talking about Sam strapped to the front of a car, and we had some pretty close calls - and one in particular - and I thought, that's interesting," the Thor star told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"If a stunt guy gets hurt, we just, you know, (send him) off to the hospital and bring in the next one. But, you know, if Sam gets injured..." he added, seemingly referencing the possibility that the movie would have been shut down if the director had been badly injured during the shoot.

The 36-year-old has been open about the extreme stunt work required on the new movie and recently shared a video on Instagram of him observing a scene using his stunt double.

"Quite happy to let the completely insane experts handle this particular shot! Guess it's obvious by now this movie's pretty stunt-heavy," he wrote alongside a short clip of him watching Bobby Holland Hanton falling off a building onto a truck.

"That might even be the understatement of the century. Our stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of these shots, and it's truly incredible to see, truly painful to see actually!" Hemsworth added.