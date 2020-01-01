Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel in the works

A sequel to horror Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is in the works.

The original film, in which a book of stories written by a troubled young girl from the 1800s becomes reality for a group of teens in 1960s America, was a surprise hit when it was released last August, with it receiving positive reviews from critics and grossing $105 million (£85.2 million) at the worldwide box office against a production budget of around $28 million (£22.7 million).

Now, the makers of the first film are capitalising on this success by making a sequel. Director Andre Ovredal has closed a deal to return to the director's chair and the screenplay is being penned by the same writers - brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman. The project will be based on a story by Guillermo del Toro, who produced the first movie.

The Hagemans shared The Hollywood Reporter's article on Twitter and added, "Couldn't be more terrified to be cooking up More Scary Stories with our favourite @Filmtroll (Ovredal)."

The Troll Hunter director retweeted their message and replied, "I will get to direct Dan and Kevin's horror mayhem again! Yohoo!"

Executives at film studio eOne will co-finance the horror sequel and have teamed up with Paramount Pictures, who will distribute. The previous film was a collaboration between eOne, CBS Films, and Lionsgate.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, based on the children's book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, was rated PG-13 and starred Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, and Lorraine Toussaint.