Niki Caro wanted to honour animated Mulan movie with live-action version

Niki Caro worked hard to honour Disney's animated Mulan movie with her live-action version.

The director has been sharing intricate details on Instagram of the creative process behind the scenes of the upcoming remake and revealed that while her take on the much-loved classic is different, it pays tribute to the original.

"I feel like I shouldn’t continue without honoring the incredible work of the 1998 animation," Caro wrote alongside a picture of a Mulan movie poster. "Much has been discussed about the fact that the live-action Mulan takes a different path. Our intention was to honor not only the beloved animation, but also the original Chinese ballad from the 5th or 6th century."

The filmmaker has been criticised by die-hard Disney fans for removing elements of the animated classic, such as the musical numbers and the character Mushu, and she was daunted by the challenge of delivering a "worthy successor" to the original animation.

"Even though the Mulan story has been told countless times over more than a millennia, I was still daunted by the challenge of making something that would be a worthy successor to the animation, and would meet the expectations of a truly passionate audience," the 53-year-old director continued.

The Whale Rider filmmaker concluded her post: "I hope audiences can feel the deep love and respect for the animation in the movie we made, and that all those who love her can continue their relationship with this iconic hero in a new way. I can’t tell you how much I am looking forward to sharing it - when it is safe to do so."

Mulan, starring Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Jet Li, is due to be released in cinemas on 24 July.