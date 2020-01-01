NEWS Khloe Kardashian decides against using ex Tristan Thompson as a sperm donor Newsdesk Share with :





Khloe Kardashian won’t use her ex Tristan Thompson as a sperm donor if she decides to have more children.



The reality TV star shares two-year-old daughter True Thompson with the basketball player, from whom she split in February 2019 after he cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.



Khloe had been considering the prospect of having another child with the sportsman after he made a cheeky suggestion during a recent FaceTime call, but admitted on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Thursday night that she's decided against the idea.



"Right now, Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we're figuring out boundaries, and it's just not the right time," she said. "But who knows? Maybe that could change one day."



Instead, after meeting up with her fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang, Khloe decided to have her eggs frozen, which leaves her options open going forward. After having her eggs retrieved, Khloe spoke to Tristan on the phone, telling him that there are five eggs the doctor feels most confident about.



"So, I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval and this time making them embryos," the 35-year-old told him, to which he replied: "I'm open to doing that and down for doing that. At the end of the day, I want whatever is gonna make you feel comfortable and also makes you feel safest and everything, that's what I'm on board with… so however I can help. When I come out in the summertime I can do it and we can go from there."



The scenes were filmed before the coronavirus lockdown, which has seen Tristan join Khloe and True at their Los Angeles home.



"I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in a freezer somewhere," she told the cameras at the end of the episode. "I'm a firm believer in whatever is meant to be will be, and whatever God wants to happen will happen."