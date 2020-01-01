NEWS Angelina Jolie says homeschooling is more of a 'challenge' for parents than for their children Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Maleficent' star opened up about her experiences in lockdown with her six children - 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - and admits it can be tough for mums and dads.



She said: "We're all locked in, we're doing all right ... Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education - I know parents across the country are challenged with homeschool and maybe that's more a challenge for the parents than the children."



And Angelina also used the opportunity to raise more awareness about domestic violence in the home in the current times.



Speaking about the dangers of isolation in this period, she added: "But, it's the food insecurity that affects 11 million children, severe food insecurity ... and it's domestic violence and abuse ... And we know domestic violence is on the rise across the world because we're hearing horrible reports. So, within the home can be the most dangerous in the world for many people. We should never have children around the world that vulnerable. We should never be in that state ... This is a time for outrage. For grand change across the world."



The 44-year-old actress still believes in "humanity".



She told Time magazine for their Time 100 Talks series: "I believe in humanity. I have hope. I think we really can't afford not to have hope. As long as people are aware of how to help and what to do, they will."