NEWS Chris Hemsworth 'went in for a hug' the first time he met Brad Pitt





The 'Avengers: End Game' star might be a Hollywood A-Lister himself, but that didn't stop him from being so starstruck when he met Brad at a film premiere last year that he shunned the 56-year-old actor's gesture of a traditional handshake for something a little more personal.



Chris told People magazine: "I met Brad Pitt actually at the 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' premiere. He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn't get attacked by security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I'd hoped and imagined."



Meanwhile, the 36-year-old star recently opened up about moving back to his native Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children - daughter India, seven, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, six - after life in Hollywood became too overwhelming.



He said: "When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective."



The 'Men in Black: International' star now rarely speaks to those who are "in the industry" unless he's working on a project, and says taking time away from his career has been "refreshing".



He added: "There's not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing. It's great for my kids and my wife."



Following a hectic few years, Chris is taking a break from the spotlight and says he's excited to "enjoy" his time at home.



He said: "I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it. It all flies by."