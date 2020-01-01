NEWS Florence Pugh stars every day with a dance Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Little Women' actress admitted the first few days of being asked to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic left her feeling "low" but she's learned to fill her days with things that make her happy.



She said: "For the first few days I felt low. Then my dad reminded me that I needed to dance and I needed to cook and I needed to do all of the things that make me happy.



"I instantly started shimmying and boogeying in the morning and I felt so much happier and just...bubbly all day."

The 24-year-old star tried meditation but finds it "frustrating" so instead she's found a "sense of calm" from cooking and tending to her vegetable patch.



Speaking to Vogue magazine for their 'Postcards From Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis' feature, she said: "I've also turned toward chopping and cooking and flavours. I have this vegetable patch that I put in in autumn of last year, so that's where I'm getting all my cabbages, and my leeks - and my elephant garlics!



"I'm totally finding a sense of calm in all the greenery.



"Meditation doesn't really work on me. I get very frustrated that my brain thinks about too many things. So I tend to turn to cooking and stirring.



"Last night I made a little kind of one-pot dish just to use all things in the fridge, and it completely calmed me down."

Meanwhile, Florence recently hit out at trolls who made hurtful comments about the 21-year age gap with her boyfriend Zach Braff after she posted a birthday tribute to the 45-year-l actor.



In an IGTV video, she began: "On Monday, I posted a photo in honour of Zach's birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath.



"Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 per cent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid -- basically bullying someone on my page.



"It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I've had to turn off the comments on my page.



"I've never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I've never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe."



The 'Black Widow' star warned her followers that she will have to end her Instagram "relationship" with "some" people if the horrible messages continue.



She added: "The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don't want those followers.

"I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him.



"I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you."