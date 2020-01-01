Goldie Hawn wants to make more feel-good movies

Goldie Hawn wants to make more feel-good, female-focused Hollywood movies.

The actress was the leading lady in hit comedies including Private Benjamin, Wildcats, and Overboard during the 1980s, and she thinks that there needs to be more focus on funny women these days.

"(The 80s) were a great period of abandonment, great music, great fun. A lot of the movies that we made then were feel-good movies. They don’t make them much anymore," Goldie told British newspaper The Guardian. "(They were) very, very, very funny, but they were also really about something. I produced a lot of movies, and I was always interested in the situations that women had to deal with.”

The 74-year-old shared that women were her "obvious focus" in the movies she produced, because she wanted to show that it wasn't always easy "having power and being female."

She added: "That’s the way it was. It wasn’t that all men were terrible or that the situation was unbearable. It was a cultural problem.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about why her career stalled for 15 years once she hit her 50s, and revealed that she made the decision to stop chasing roles.

“I wasn’t going to wait for a phone to ring. And I certainly wasn’t going to continue to produce, because I produced for like 25 years and I didn’t want to do that anymore. I’d done it, I did it, it was done. Great, but now it’s time to move on," she recalled.