Mark Ruffalo tried to talk Joss Whedon out of casting him as Hulk

The actor was best known for starring in dramas such as The Kids Are All Right, Zodiac, and Shutter Island before he was approached by the director and Robert Downey Jr. about the possibility of starring in the Marvel blockbuster as Dr. Bruce Banner and his green alter ego.



Talking to Variety, the 52-year-old confessed he was terrified of playing the scientist on the big screen due to the extensive technology and special effects needed to transform him into the Hulk.



“I did try to talk them out of casting me. I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m the right guy, I’ve never done anything like this.’ Between Joss and Robert, they were pretty convincing that I could do it," Ruffalo recalled, before admitting that he is still scared, even after playing the Hulk in four more Marvel movies.



"I was scared. I was really scared. I’m still scared. The technological aspect of it makes it really hard to work that way. I struggle with it all the time. But my motto is make fear your friend. Just keep pushing yourself into those places where you feel scared or challenged," he added.



Don Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes and his superhero alter ago War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said the pair bonded during filming the Avengers franchise as they both had to wear motion capture suits.



“Mark and I get to share that misery,” Cheadle joked. “Everyone else is walking around in their cool clothes. Mark and I are walking around in these unitards with symbols and dots and balls attached all over them.”