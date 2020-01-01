Little Fires Everywhere almost featured Dawson's Creek reunion

An onscreen Dawson's Creek reunion between Joshua Jackson and Kerr Smith on the set of Little Fires Everywhere was scrapped as it was considered "too distracting".

Showrunner Liz Tigelaar revealed shortly after Jackson landed the role of attorney Bill Richardson in the limited series, she thought it would be great to bring Smith onboard for a cameo, having previously worked together on 2010 drama Life Unexpected.

However, Tigelaar soon had a change of heart about the idea as the thought of having Jackson and Smith - known for their breakthrough roles as Pacey Witter and Jack McPhee - share the screen again, 17 years after Dawson's Creek wrapped for good, was too much for her to bear.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Tigelaar, who also served as a writer for Dawson's Creek, explained, "I wanted to put Kerr Smith in so bad, but the only thing I could do was (have him in a scene) with Josh Jackson, and I thought it was going to be too distracting for Jack and Pacey to be reunited."

She "felt so bad" about leaving Smith out of Little Fires Everywhere, but knew Dawson's Creek fans would already have enough to get excited about with scenes of Jackson walking around half-naked in his "tighty-whities".

"Josh has already been in his tighty-whities. So much has happened," Tigelaar reflected, adding of the potential Smith cameo: "It's going to be jarring. It's going to be like, 'Jack's here?' My heart couldn't handle it, either!"

Little Fires Everywhere also stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and is adapted from author Celeste Ng's bestselling novel of the same name. The eighth and final episode premiered on streaming service Hulu on Wednesday.